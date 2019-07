Air traffic was halted on Sunday at the Libyan capital's only functioning airport, Mitiga, after an air strike, according to a post on the airport authorities' Facebook page.

No further details were given. Tripoli has been under attack for three months by the eastern-based Libyan National Army commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

REUTERS