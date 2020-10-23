You are here

Home > Transport

AirAsia secures US$72m loan from Sabah Development Bank

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 8:33 PM

rk_Airasia_231020.jpg
Malaysia's AirAsia Group has approved and disbursed a US$72 million loan from Sabah Development Bank to its units as part of the group's fundraising efforts, the budget airline said in a bourse filing on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's AirAsia Group has approved and disbursed a US$72 million loan from Sabah Development Bank to its units as part of the group's fundraising efforts, the budget airline said in a bourse filing on Friday.

The airline said the loan was not backed by a government guarantee, which the group has been seeking for a portion of the loans it hopes to secure.

AirAsia has been looking to raise as much as RM2.5 billion (S$815.8 million) by the end of the year, RM1.5 billion of which could be in bank loans.

AirAsia said the loan was to fund specific development projects as agreed by the airline and the bank, including RM170 million to establish and operate a digital food supply chain and cold chain facilities in the state of Sabah.

The rest will part-finance a project to turn the capital city airport into an international hub for AirAsia's operations, enhance e-commerce platforms and marketability of Sabah products and promote tourism destinations on AirAsia's platform.

SEE ALSO

Ping An-backed China fintech Lufax seeks up to US$2.36b in IPO

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The main purpose of the loan is to enhance logistics in Sabah by increasing its supply chain and connectivity, creating over 100,000 new jobs in the process," it said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Japan's newest low-cost carrier is hiring around 100 staff

Cathay Pacific's permanent pilot pay cuts 'draconian' and 'short-sighted': union

Why building an electric car is so expensive, for now

Airbus sets plan to gear up production in show of confidence

Uber, Lyft ordered by appeals court to comply with labour law

Tesla's release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by US regulator

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 09:07 PM
Life & Culture

Ming dynasty scroll sells for record US$77m

[HONG KONG] A handscroll painting from the Ming dynasty by artist Wu Bin sold for US$77 million, breaking the world...

Oct 23, 2020 08:53 PM
Companies & Markets

GL Limited in the red for Q1, as pandemic ravages UK hospitality segment

GL Limited, a UK hotel sector player, recorded an unaudited net loss after tax of US$22.5 million for its first...

Oct 23, 2020 08:47 PM
Government & Economy

Freed on bail, prominent Thai protest leader pledges to keep up campaign

[BANGKOK] One of the most prominent leaders of more than three months of anti-government protests in Thailand was...

Oct 23, 2020 08:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19 could add up to six weeks to construction works on Oxley's projects

OXLEY Holdings said that the completion of construction works in its properties is expected to be delayed by four to...

Oct 23, 2020 08:04 PM
Banking & Finance

American Express reports 40% slump in quarterly profit

[NEW YORK] Credit card issuer American Express reported a nearly 40 per cent slump in quarterly profit on Friday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

WeWork default is a real possibility, warns Fitch Ratings

Malaysia may proclaim 'economic emergency' to avert snap polls amid pandemic: sources

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for