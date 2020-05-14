You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus to start talks with unions on permanent job cuts

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 4:09 PM

ym-airbus-140520.jpg
Airbus is preparing for permanent job cuts after warning unions that it needs to rein in production amid a collapse in demand, people with knowledge of the situation said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Airbus is preparing for permanent job cuts after warning unions that it needs to rein in production amid a collapse in demand, people with knowledge of the situation said.

Discussions have begun with labour groups in Germany, France and Spain, the people said, with the formal...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines slumps to record low ahead of results release

Temperature checks, masks the new normal for air travel, says Dubai airport CEO

Airline sector suggests new norms amid Covid-19 threat

EU won't tell airlines to leave middle seat empty as travel resumes

Aston Martin posts deep loss as coronavirus outbreak hits sales

Nissan plans US$2.8b in cuts as part of restructuring plan

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Thursday with the rest of Asia's markets after the head of the Federal Reserve...

May 14, 2020 04:13 PM
Real Estate

Singapore posts 78% fall in property investment volume in Q1: report

SINGAPORE experienced a steep decline in real estate investment volume in the first quarter this year, with...

May 14, 2020 03:56 PM
Technology

UK's BT Group adds US fiber supplier to limit its reliance on Huawei gear

[LONDON] Britain's biggest landline network has brought on a new supplier to help cut its reliance on China's Huawei...

May 14, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as record job losses batter sentiment

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed at their lowest in more than a week on Thursday after data showed that jobs in the...

May 14, 2020 03:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets waivers, extensions for AGMs and results pending reorganisation

HYFLUX is now required to convene its annual general meetings (AGMs) for both FY2018 and FY2019 by Sept 30, 2020....

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.