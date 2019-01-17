You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus boosts US footprint with new A220 plant in Alabama

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 6:53 AM

BP_Airbus_170119_19.jpg
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus on Wednesday broke ground on its second assembly line in the southern US state of Alabama, where it plans to build its small A220 jets, as it seeks to swipe market share from rival Boeing.
PHOTO: AFP

[MOBILE, United States] European aircraft manufacturer Airbus on Wednesday broke ground on its second assembly line in the southern US state of Alabama, where it plans to build its small A220 jets, as it seeks to swipe market share from rival Boeing.

"We continue to grow," Airbus Americas CEO Jeff Knittel said at the ceremony in Mobile, where the company already opened a plant in 2015 for building its A320 passenger jet.

Now, more than 1,500 of our planes are flying in the US," he added.

Production at the US$300 million plant is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, with the first delivery of an A220 set for 2020. The facility expects eventually to put out four of the aircraft a month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Airbus says it generated US$48 billion in aircraft- and space-related expenditures in the US in 2017, supporting more than 275,000 jobs.

"We are not in competition with the United States - we're in competition in the United States," Mr Knittel said.

In 2017, Airbus acquired the A220-300 aircraft line, which Canadian firm Bombardier had developed as its CSeries, and which represents a new generation designed for airlines seeking 100-150 seat planes.

Bombardier had struggled to win customers even though the planes offered fuel savings similar to that of a new class of larger aircraft sold by Airbus and Boeing.

The A220's seating capacity falls between that of traditional commuter planes and the Airbus A320 family, which can seat from 180 to 240 people and which has become an airline workhorse on medium-range routes.

"The largest market for the A220 is the US," Mr Knittel said.

"We're talking to a number of airlines and I am very optimistic about those discussions," he added, without offering further details.

Airbus already produces 4.5 A320s a month at its other Alabama site, and hopes to boost that number to five a month.

AFP

Transport

Ford forecasts US$112m Q4 loss amid restructuring costs

Singapore's Grab can't afford to fail the finance test

Volkswagen, Ford marriage missing in big dowry plan

Bamboo Airways launches flights in crowded Vietnam market

Renault board ready to replace Ghosn as chairman, CEO: sources

UK leads Europe's car market in its first annual decline since 2013

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_Brexit_170119_2.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

What next for Brexit? Here are 3 main scenarios

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening