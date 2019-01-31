You are here

Airbus hit by 'cyber incident'

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 6:22 AM

[PARIS] The European aerospace group Airbus said on Wednesday it had detected an incident that "resulted in unauthorised access to data" in its commercial aircraft division.

The group "detected a cyber incident on Airbus 'Commercial Aircraft business' information systems," but it did not affect commercial operations, a statement said.

Airbus experts had reinforced the system's security and sought "to understand if any specific data was targeted," it added.

"We do know some personal data was accessed," Airbus said, "mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe."

The maker of commercial jets as well as military aircraft and aerospace material is working in line with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that requires companies to report such attacks within 48 hours of their discovery.

Airbus employs around 129,000 people worldwide.

