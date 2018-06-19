You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus said to study longer range A321 to head off Boeing

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 12:16 AM

file70mww0yugqwekh2n8n3.jpg
Airbus SE is studying options to extend the range of its A321 narrow body plane ahead of a decision by Boeing Co on whether to push ahead with a competing model, according to a person familiar with the matter.

[LONDON] Airbus SE is studying options to extend the range of its A321 narrow body plane ahead of a decision by Boeing Co on whether to push ahead with a competing model, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The A321, which already has a long-range variant that can fly 4,000 nautical miles, could get additional fuel tanks that would allow it to fly even further, said the person, who asked not to be named as the discussions are at an early stage. Reuters reported earlier on the deliberations for a new, so-called "A321XLR" model.

Airbus has captured a large chunk of the global market for smaller jets capable of flying long-distance routes such as between secondary airports on either side of the Atlantic. Any move by the European company to develop an even longer-range version will depend partly on whether Boeing opts to go ahead with a new midmarket plane, dubbed the 797, which could be available to airlines by the middle of the next decade.

Teams of Boeing workers have been refining plans for a new 797 jet, which would seat between 220 and 270 passengers and fly about 5,000 nautical miles. This would put pressure on its rival to defend the A321 market share.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are continuously looking at ways to advance our product line," a spokesman for Airbus said by email, denying that there is any pressure to do so. The aircraft has "lots of potential."

BLOOMBERG

Transport

London, other cities call for new petrol and diesel car ban to start earlier

London, other cities call for new petrol and diesel car ban to start earlier

Audi CEO arrested: Volkswagen

Lufthansa in contact with Norwegian Air, CEO says

Lufthansa in contact with Norwegian Air, CEO says

France air traffic responsible for third of Europe delays: report

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BP_Ropemaker Place_180618_7.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIGRAB18_3473153.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
3 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
4 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ASIA_180618_99.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble as Trump tariffs spark trade war fears; Singapore stocks down 0.97%

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild wins bid for Kemaman Point en bloc sale with S$143.88m offer

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports surge 15.5% in May, beating forecasts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening