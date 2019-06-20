You are here

Home > Transport
PARIS AIR SHOW

Airbus seeks more orders for new A321XLR plane after Boeing's IAG coup

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Le Bourget

AIRBUS, reeling from the potential loss of a major customer for its bestselling A320neo after British Airways owner IAG placed a lifeline order for Boeing's grounded 737 MAX, prepared to hit back on Wednesday with more orders for its new A321XLR.

The European planemaker has been negotiating with US investor Bill Franke whose Indigo Partners has been known to place orders for multiple airlines within its portfolio and could close a deal at the Paris Air Show, industry sources said.

Airbus declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After intense scrutiny over safety and its public image, Boeing won a vote of confidence on Tuesday as IAG signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of its 737 MAX jets that have been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

The surprise order lifted the energy of a previously subdued air show, where the talk had been of the possible end of the aerospace cycle, given the challenges at Boeing and Airbus as well as geopolitical and trade tensions around the world.

It was not immediately clear how many of the 200 aircraft would wind up as firm orders and how many would be options, nor how it would affect Airbus's presence at IAG, which placed an order for 14 A321XLR hours before the announcement.

"It's a great coup, but for now it's a communications coup as it's a letter of intent. We will see what kind of deal lies behind it," a European industry source said.

Even so, Boeing was expected to try to capitalise quickly on the move and seek further support for the embattled MAX as it offers airlines other big packages at attractive prices.

Australia's Qantas Airways said on Wednesday that it would order 10 Airbus A321XLR jets and convert a further 26 from existing orders already on the planemaker's books.

Airbus is also in talks with leasing company GECAS and has been trying to secure eye-catching orders for the A321XLR from JetBlue and American Airlines, though the world's largest carrier does not typically announce deals at air shows.

Airbus sales chief Christian Scherer said there was some softness in the market but did not see an increase in cancellations. He told investors he expected to win more orders for the smaller A220, formerly known as CSeries.

Both Airbus and Boeing are cushioned by thousands of orders for the single-aisle jets.

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury predicted a pickup in orders after a slow start to 2019. He voiced concerns about trade tensions and the growing risk of a no-deal Brexit.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would restart trade talks with China, raising the possibility of detente in a costly trade war that has pressured financial markets and provided a tense backdrop to the June 17-23 air show.

However, in the Middle East, tensions between the United States and Iran were heightened after attacks last week on two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane which Washington has blamed on Tehran. REUTERS

Transport

COE prices end lower, with 10% drop for cars

Skytrax names Qatar Airways Best Airline for record fifth time

Air New Zealand CEO resigns, weighs career in politics

Istanbul's new airport a boost to budget rival instead of Turkey's flag carrier

Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing showstopper

FAA says Boeing to revise its analysis of 737 Max software fix

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals
5 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening