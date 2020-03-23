You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus signs credit facility for 15b euros, withdraws 2020 guidance

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 2:50 PM

file79qob6zw4751g3ay27qv.jpg
Planemaker Airbus announced new steps on Monday to bolster its financial position as a coronavirus pandemic cripples the travel industry, including the signing of a credit facility for 15 billion euros (S$23.45 billion).
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Planemaker Airbus announced new steps on Monday to bolster its financial position as a coronavirus pandemic cripples the travel industry, including the signing of a credit facility for 15 billion euros (S$23.45 billion).

The European planemaker added it was withdrawing its 2020 financial guidance, dropping a proposed 2019 dividend that had a cash value of 1.4 billion euros and suspending funding to top up staff pension schemes.

"We have withdrawn our 2020 guidance due to the volatility of the situation," chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

"At the same time, we are committed to securing the liquidity of the company at all times through a prudent balance sheet policy. I am convinced that Airbus and the broader aerospace sector will overcome this critical period."

Airbus said it had enough liquidity to cope with any further cash requirements related to the coronavirus, adding that it had around 30 billion euros worth of available liquidity.

SEE ALSO

China iron ore tumbles as global coronavirus-related curbs intensify

Its US rival Boeing is also under similar pressures, and earlier this month Boeing called for a US$60 billion lifeline for the US aerospace manufacturing industry.

Over the weekend, Airbus said it would resume only partial aircraft production when its French and Spanish factories reopen on Monday after a four-day shutdown to tackle health concerns over the coronavirus.

REUTERS

Transport

SIA confirms 96% capacity cuts, grounding 138 planes

Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten

Emirates to halt almost all flights; cuts salaries on Covid-19 impact

UAE to suspend all passenger flights: state media

SIA looking to store some planes as travel demand evaporates

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 02:46 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei jumps 2% on weak yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index on Monday gained more than 2 per cent on a weak yen, with investors...

Mar 23, 2020 02:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

China iron ore tumbles as global coronavirus-related curbs intensify

[MANILA] Dalian iron ore prices slid more than 5 per cent on Monday, leading another intense sell-off in China's...

Mar 23, 2020 02:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Valuetronics resumes China operations after Covid-19 shutdown

VALUETRONICS Holdings on Monday said over 80 per cent of its employees in China have resumed work.

Mar 23, 2020 02:17 PM
Energy & Commodities

US diesel cash prices latest to slump from coronavirus fallout

[NEW YORK] US ultra-low sulfur diesel was the latest product refined from crude oil to take a hit in its cash market...

Mar 23, 2020 02:09 PM
Garage

SoftBank to sell up to 4.5t yen in assets to expand share buyback, cut debt

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it is selling up to 4.5 trillion yen (S$59.52 billion) in assets to buy...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.