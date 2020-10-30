You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus stems cash outflow in Q3

It is confident of emerging from pandemic well-placed for a swift rebound
Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Toulouse, France

AIRBUS SE was able to stem the outflow of cash in the third quarter, fuelling the planemaker's confidence it can emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic well-placed for a swift recovery.

The European company is on track to meet a target of "at least" break-even adjusted...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

AirAsia says US$72m loan was obtained in appropriate manner

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Qatar to prosecute those behind invasive airport searches

Honeywell profit falls 53% as aerospace unit sales slump

Fleet size at biggest A320neo customer IndiGo will shrink for two years

Toyota to invest 52.2b yen in KDDI to deepen ties for 'connected car'

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

Protesting Thai students boycott royal graduation day

[BANGKOK] Some students sympathetic to Thai protesters boycotted graduation ceremonies led by King Maha...

Oct 30, 2020 10:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

FirstEnergy fires CEO Jones in wake of Ohio bribery scandal

[OHIO] FirstEnergy fired chief executive officer Charles Jones and two other senior executives after a board review...

Oct 30, 2020 10:30 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Oct 30, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone economy surges in Q3 before expected blow from new lockdowns

[BRUSSELS] The euro zone economy rebounded much more than expected in the third quarter from its coronavirus-induced...

Oct 30, 2020 10:13 PM
Government & Economy

US personal income up by more than forecast

[NEW YORK] Americans' incomes increased in September by more than expected, boosted by employment gains and helping...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for