You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus supplier in Indonesia targets composite parts orders

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 12:10 PM

BP_Airbus _140519_92.jpg
Dirgantara Indonesia, a supplier of aluminum wing components for Airbus SE's A320 and A380 model jets, is developing the production capability to supply non-metal aircraft parts as well.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Dirgantara Indonesia, a supplier of aluminum wing components for Airbus SE's A320 and A380 model jets, is developing the production capability to supply non-metal aircraft parts as well.

The company is "exploring opportunities" to produce so-called composite parts -- typically made from fiberglass or carbon fiber -- for both Airbus and Boeing Co. within the next two years, President Director Elfien Goentoro said in an interview in Jakarta Monday. The state-owned company, which is also an aircraft manufacturer, intends to triple its plane production to 56-a-year by 2024, he said.

The expanded production plans would support the Indonesian government's efforts to reduce the nation's dependence on commodities and narrow the current account deficit. Dirgantara, based in West Java, expects its latest 19-seat propeller plane, the N219, to obtain certification from Indonesian regulators this year, Goentoro said.

"We want to expand our composite-parts production facilities so hopefully by 2021, we can start taking orders for these aircraft parts," Goentoro said. "We also plan to invest US$119 million to build a facility dedicated to producing the N219."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Island Hoppers

The aircraft would be for use in industries including tourism to provide access to remote areas, such as some of the 17,000 islands that make up Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago. Dirgantara plans to produce 36 of these aircraft annually by 2024 with a target to exporting half of them, in addition to making 20 other propeller planes a year, Goentoro said.

The company is targeting orders for the N219 in the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, East Timor, Nepal, Senegal and South Korea this year, Goentoro said. "Our company's intention is to boost our exports significantly so we can have a better balance between our domestic contracts and contracts denominated in foreign currencies."

Dirgantara plans to boost its aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul business and is certified by Airbus to service some of its military aircraft and helicopters, Goentoro said.

The company previously supplied parts for Boeing's 737 family of aircraft under a contract that has expired, Goentoro said. Dirgantara wants to secure a new contract with the US aircraft maker, he said, without specifying whether they are in discussions.

Goentoro also said he's in talks with Indonesian finance ministry officials to allow the N219, which was developed domestically, to be sold to local customers without attracting a luxury tax from the government.

 

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Tesla suddenly catches fire in Hong Kong parking lot: newspaper

Nissan considers buying stake in Chinese electric carmaker

Tokyo prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer in revised indictment

Tesla plunges to two-year low on China trade fears

Trade war threat adds to Boeing woes

Russian ex-minister named aircraft group head after plane blaze

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BP_CONDO_140519_77.jpg
May 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.9% in April for 3rd straight monthly rise: SRX

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

May 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS, Golden Agri, Olam, NetLink, Oxley, Sasseur Reit, Nam Cheong, Thomson Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening