Airbus to announce job cuts after meeting with unions

[PARIS] Airbus SE is poised to make its biggest job cuts ever, as the European planemaker scales back operations to match an unprecedented downturn in demand caused by the coronavirus.

The company plans to disclose the number of positions to be affected by a restructuring plan as soon as Tuesday evening after meeting with unions, according to a person familiar with the matter. Airbus is likely to eliminate more than 10,000 posts, the person said.

The Toulouse, France-based manufacturer has been fine-tuning a plan to cut costs since slashing its output by a third in April, after the virus grounded global air traffic. Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury has prioritised voluntary measures in part to limit the backlash in France and Germany, its biggest owners, which have doled out billions in aviation industry aid.

Those measures alone are unlikely to generate the cash savings needed to get through a prolonged downturn, the person said Monday.

Airbus has about 135,000 employees globally, with almost 81,000 of those in the hard-hit commercial aviation division. The job cuts will also affect its its helicopters and defence units, the person said.

Airbus's executive committee will meet with the company's board on Tuesday, according to a union official. That will be followed by a meeting with with labor leaders to discuss its overall plans.

On Wednesday, the executive committee will hold another meeting with unions to lay out how the measures will affect specific areas of the business.

Airbus declined to comment on speculation related to internal meetings.

