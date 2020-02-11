You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 11:26 AM

AB_airbus_110220.jpg
Airbus on Tuesday unveiled a curvaceous aircraft design that blends wing and body, designed to slash carbon emissions by some 20 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Airbus on Tuesday unveiled a curvaceous aircraft design that blends wing and body, designed to slash carbon emissions by some 20 per cent.

The European planemaker has been carrying out flight tests of a 3.2-metre-wide technology demonstrator, code-named Maveric, at a secret location in central France since last year. It lifted the veil on the design at the Singapore Airshow.

The concept of a "blended wing body" design has been around since the 1940s and led to the US B-2 bomber, as well as the X-48 research project between Boeing and Nasa a decade ago.

Such aircraft are complex to control but produce less aerodynamic drag, making them more efficient to fly.

Planemakers are revisiting such designs as the passenger jet industry tries to commit to more environmentally friendly aircraft.

SEE ALSO

Sri Lanka arrests airline chief over Airbus kickback claims

"We believe it is high time now to push this technology further and study what it brings to us," Jean-Brice Dumont, executive vice-president of engineering at Airbus, told reporters. "We need these disruptive technologies to meet our environmental challenge. It is the next generation of aircraft; we are studying an option."

He said it was too early to say whether such shapes could contribute to the next generation of medium-haul planes, expected in the 2030s.

Since the previous generation of tests, aerospace has seen improvements in materials that make such aircraft lighter, and computing power has increased, improving flight controls, Mr Dumont said.

Airbus is now studying how the cabin would work and how the aircraft would be integrated into airports. One unresolved question is whether such a plane would have windows or use video screens to give passengers a sense of their surroundings.

Another issue that has dogged such experiments in the past is how to handle sensations of movement.

Because passengers would be sitting further out from the centre of the aircraft, compared to the classic 'tube and wings' model, they would move further when the aircraft turns. Rival Boeing has put more weight on a potential cargo role.

REUTERS

Transport

ST Engineering secures nacelle maintenance contract from Qantas

Collins Aerospace opens Singapore Innovation Hub, inks 12-year agreement with SIA

Thailand bars cruise passengers amid coronavirus fears

Ghosn demands Nissan-Mitsubishi documents: lawyers

Singapore's aerospace sector set to fly higher despite setback

HPHT slashes Q4 DPU by 41% to 5 HK cents on underlying profit drop

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 11:19 AM
Consumer

Indonesia Dec retail sales fall 0.5% y-o-y

[JAKARTA] Retail sales in Indonesia contracted 0.5 per cent in December from a year earlier, despite year-end...

Feb 11, 2020 11:19 AM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering secures nacelle maintenance contract from Qantas

ST Engineering on Tuesday said its aerospace arm has secured a five-year nacelle maintenance contract from Australia...

Feb 11, 2020 11:11 AM
Transport

Collins Aerospace opens Singapore Innovation Hub, inks 12-year agreement with SIA

COLLINS Aerospace Systems, a unit of New York-listed United Technologies Corp, has opened its Singapore Innovation...

Feb 11, 2020 11:10 AM
Technology

Google HR chief stepping aside as worker activism rises

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Monday confirmed that head of human resources Eileen Naughton was stepping away from her...

Feb 11, 2020 10:53 AM
Real Estate

More than 3,000 HDB flats launched for sale in Toa Payoh, Sembawang in first BTO exercise for this year

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board (HDB) has launched 3,095 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the first sales exercise of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly