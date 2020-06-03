Airline angst as Spain to sue over virus flight chaos

Get our introductory offer at only
[MADRID] Iberia protested on Tuesday after the Spanish government pledged to sue 17 airlines for failing to inform travellers about their right to a refund for flights cancelled during the pandemic.
A day after the consumer affairs ministry said it would take legal action, the Spanish...
