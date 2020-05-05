You are here

Home > Transport

Airline SAS inks credit facility agreement backed by Sweden, Denmark

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 3:37 PM

file7ac8yulpsvm1ikhgh80m.jpg
Airline SAS said on Tuesday it had signed a 3.3 billion Swedish crown (S$474.4 million) three-year revolving credit facility agreement.
PHOTO: AFP

[STOCKHOLM] Airline SAS said on Tuesday it had signed a 3.3 billion Swedish crown (S$474.4 million) three-year revolving credit facility agreement, 90 per cent guaranteed by Sweden and Denmark's governments, as it looked to beat a path through the coronavirus crisis.

The Covid-19 pandemic and measures to curb its spread have thrown the airline industry into crisis, grounding flights and leaving carriers scrambling to cut costs and staff to cushion the blow.

Many airlines have received or are seeking public backing to see them through the crisis and SAS, part-owned by Sweden and Denmark, had lined up the guarantees from its state owners earlier this year but only now finalised the credit agreement.

"The guaranteed debt package, which has been approved by the European Commission, was implemented in the context of the Covid-19 crisis and is intended to support the airline's liquidity and prepare for the recovery of its activities," SAS said in a statement.

Regional rival Norwegian Air narrowly avoided bankruptcy this week after a last-minute deal with creditors and shareholders, and SAS is reducing its workforce by about half.

SEE ALSO

SAS airline slashes 5,000 jobs over corona crisis

SAS said it would continue its work to cut costs and seek additional support from the Scandinavian countries.

"As part of this we will further our dialogue with the Norwegian government to be able to access up to 1.7 billion Norwegian kroner (S$233.5 million) of additional state guaranteed funding," SAS chief financial officer Torbjorn Wist said.

The credit facility was coordinated by SEB. Danske Bank, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank were the mandated lead arrangers. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

General Electric to cut 10,000 aviation jobs

Qantas extends flight cancellations for 2 more months, raises more debt

Hertz prepares to file bankruptcy if Monday deadline is missed

Air France makes masks compulsory for passengers

Rolls-Royce braces for turmoil with 8,000 jobs on the line

Your air travel experience will never be the same

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on plans to ease virus restrictions

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, as upbeat sentiment following the government's plans to further...

May 5, 2020 03:45 PM
Technology

NetEase to have filed for second listing in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] NetEase has filed confidentially for a second listing in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with...

May 5, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's major equity indices rebounded at the open on Tuesday, as more nations moved closer towards easing...

May 5, 2020 03:34 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's central bank cuts key interest rate to 2%, lowest since 2009

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.00 per cent on Tuesday, its...

May 5, 2020 03:28 PM
Technology

China cloud service provider Kingsoft sets terms for US listing

[NEW YORK] China's Kingsoft Cloud Holdings said on Monday it aims to sell up to US$450 million in stock in a US...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.