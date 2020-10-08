You are here

Home > Transport

Airline stocks fall on Trump's move to end stimulus talks

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201008_AMERICAN_4273888.jpg
American Airlines, whose shares had been trading higher, reversed course to close about 4.5 per cent lower after Mr Trump's tweet on ending the talks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington/Chicago

SHARES of major airlines fell on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said his administration would abandon talks with congressional Democrats over proposals to spend at least US$1.6 trillion in additional coronavirus relief funds.

A key component was a new US$25 billion bailout for US passenger airlines to keep tens of thousands of workers on the job for another six months. A prior US$25 billion airline payroll support programme expired on Sept 30.

American Airlines, whose shares had been trading higher, reversed course to close about 4.5 per cent lower after Mr Trump's tweet on ending talks, while shares of United Airlines closed 3.6 per cent lower. Southwest Airlines stock fell 2.4 per cent and Delta Air Lines shares closed 2.9 per cent lower.

American Airlines and United Airlines last week began laying off 32,000 workers, but had said they would reverse course if lawmakers reach a deal.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia to stop funding state airline if lessor talks fail

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International president Sara Nelson said: "Trump issued one tweet to blow up the deal and leave millions of essential workers in freefall. Senate Republicans will own this cruel maneuver that puts our economy in a tailspin unless they demand Covid relief now."

US airlines are collectively burning about US$5 billion of cash a month as passenger traffic has stalled at around 30 per cent of 2019 levels. After tapping capital markets, they say they have enough liquidity to last them at least 12 months at that rate.

Between voluntary and involuntary furloughs, major US airlines' workforce will shrink by at least 25 per cent in October.

Industry experts expect a slight improvement in domestic demand over the winter holidays from current levels, but it will remain far below last year's volumes. Meanwhile, higher-margin business and international travel remain severely depressed.

Chief executives acknowledge that pre-pandemic air travel demand is unlikely to return for years, and still unknown is how the pandemic, which has forced drastic changes in habits, will impact travel behavior.

American Airlines will end service to 11 smaller airports on Wednesday after Congress failed to approve additional aid.

Congress is expected to return to session on Oct 19 and lawmakers may make a new attempt to pass a standalone measure to provide the US$25 billion sought by airlines but the prospects are uncertain, even though the airline relief enjoys strong support in both the House and Senate. One remaining issue is how Congress would pay for the new funding, a senior congressional aide told Reuters Tuesday. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Hydrogen double-decker buses arrive in Europe's top oil city

Top global traders push to cut shipping emissions

COEs end mixed; premium for commercial vehicle highest in two years

Malaysia to stop funding state airline if lessor talks fail

Japan Airlines aims for discount network to capture post-coronavirus tourism

COEs end mixed, with commercial vehicle premium at highest in over two years

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 12:26 AM
Technology

Tata unveils share buyback of up to US$2.2b

[MUMBAI] Tata Consultancy Services announced a share buyback of as much as US$2.2 billion after posting worse than...

Oct 8, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson says lockdown approach correct despite rising cases

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Wednesday that his government's approach to controlling...

Oct 8, 2020 12:16 AM
Life & Culture

Johnny Nash, who sang 'I can see clearly now', dies at 80

[HOUSTON] Johnny Nash, a singer whose I can see clearly now reached No 1 on the Billboard charts in 1972,...

Oct 7, 2020 11:33 PM
Transport

Malaysia to stop funding state airline if lessor talks fail

[SINGAPORE] The parent of Malaysia Airlines has warned leasing companies that state fund Khazanah will stop funding...

Oct 7, 2020 11:00 PM
Consumer

Ruby Tuesday is bankrupt

[TENNESSEE] Ruby Tuesday, the struggling casual restaurant chain, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday, just three years...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

East Coast shophouse home to famous Boon Tong Kee chicken rice put on market

M1, Safra among big retailers with payments disrupted due to Wirecard's exit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for