Airlines begin legal challenge to UK quarantine policy

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 6:51 PM

rk_britishairways_030720.jpg
The legal action by British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair proceeded came despite the government saying the policy would be ended for English holidaymakers to countries such as France, Spain and Italy, but not the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Three of Europe's biggest airlines began a legal challenge to the British government's quarantine rules for travellers on Friday, saying they should be struck down as the rule was disproportionate and been introduced without consultation.

Stories you might have missed

