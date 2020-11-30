You are here

Home > Transport

Airlines face 'mission of the century' in shipping vaccines

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 9:37 AM

[FRANKFURT] In cooled warehouses on the fringes of Frankfurt airport, Deutsche Lufthansa is preparing its depleted fleet for the gargantuan task of airlifting millions of doses of the vaccines meant to end the global pandemic.

Lufthansa, one of the world's biggest cargo carriers, began...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

UK's sole hydrogen carmaker Riversimple, bets on green revolution

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

UK's sole hydrogen car maker bets on green revolution

Tesla could widen release of 'self-driving' software in two weeks

Airbus re-sells six jets built for AirAsia, denting surplus

Hyundai, Kia agree to US$210m US auto safety civil penalty

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 11:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Field narrows for global miner Rio Tinto's top job

[MELBOURNE] Rio Tinto will look to a handful of external candidates in a narrowing field for its new chief executive...

Nov 30, 2020 11:06 AM
Garage

Airbnb, DoorDash targeting higher IPO valuations: sources

[NEW YORK] Airbnb and DoorDash will disclose higher-than-expected valuation ranges for their initial public...

Nov 30, 2020 11:02 AM
Consumer

India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues

[MUMBAI] The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is assisting an inquiry into an alleged adverse reaction...

Nov 30, 2020 10:56 AM
Companies & Markets

CDL to report full-year loss as Covid-19 impact lingers

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) expects to fall into the red in 2020 with a full-year loss, reversing from a S$564.6...

Nov 30, 2020 10:56 AM
Consumer

Pinduoduo rises to China's grocery challenge

[HONG KONG] Pinduoduo is rising to China's grocery challenge. The e-commerce company unveiled plans to raise as much...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Medtecs strategises to be more than a one-hit pandemic wonder

Yoma Strategic sinks deeper into the red with US$60.5m full-year net loss

First Reit to restructure Lippo Karawaci's master lease agreements

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for