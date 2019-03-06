You are here

Home > Transport

Airlines not doing enough to tackle climate change: investor group

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Oslo

AIRLINES are doing too little in the fight against global warming, a study funded by investors with US$13 trillion of assets under management said on Tuesday.

The fast-growing sector accounts for two per cent of world greenhouse gas emissions and should do more to manage risks of climate change, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) said in a review of 20 of the world's biggest listed airlines.

It rated Delta, Lufthansa, United Airlines and ANA Holdings as the best performers at managing the business risks and opportunities of climate change.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But all could do more.

"Investors have a clear message to the aviation sector: When it comes to carbon performance they must be in it for the long haul," said Faith Ward, co-chair of the TPI on behalf of the British Environment Agency Pension Fund.

"Investors do care ... it's about encouraging disclosure so we can make informed decisions," she said.

TPI, which seeks to assess the performance of businesses in cutting carbon, groups 40 investors with US$13 trillion under management, including BNP Paribas and Legal & General Investment Management. Its research is by the London School of Economics' Grantham Research Institute.

More fuel-efficient planes, wider use of biofuels and ensuring that planes fly at full capacity would help to limit emissions.

TPI separately said easyJet and Alaska Air now had the most efficient fleets among the top 20 listed airlines, judged by their emissions per passenger kilometre flown.

At the other end of that scale, ANA, Japan Airlines, Korean Air and Singapore Airlines have the highest emissions intensities, it said. REUTERS

Transport

No easy way out of those sulphur rules

NTU, Volvo launch world's first autonomous electric bus for trial

Ghosn closer to release as Tokyo court grants bail request

BMW could shift some UK engine output if no orderly Brexit

At US$12.5m, this Bugatti is the most expensive new car ever

Singapore motor insurers swing to underwriting profit of nearly S$10m for 2018

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

BT_20190306_VMCHINA6_3714988.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening