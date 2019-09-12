You are here

Home > Transport

Airlines see a new government in Venezuela as key to repayment of US$4b debt: IATA

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Panama City

INTERNATIONAL airlines are pinning their hopes on a change of government in Venezuela before some US$4 billion owed to the companies by the state might be repaid, a top executive with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

Venezuela has suffered a severe economic and political crisis over the past several years, including wide-spread shortages of basic goods and soaring inflation, which has also caused debts owed to the airlines to pile up.

Due in large part to strict currency controls in place since 2003, the government of President Nicolas Maduro has for years failed to reimburse the airlines in hard currency for ticket sales in local currency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Right now, recovering this money is a lost cause," said Peter Cerda, IATA's regional vice president for the Americas, on the sidelines of the Aviation Day industry forum held in Panama City.

"We hope that in the future, when there's a change of administration, it allows us to have a dialogue about recovering that money," he added.

Mr Cerda added that IATA, which represents some 240 airline companies, has not had any talks with Mr Maduro's government in two years.

As Venezuela's economy has continued to shrink, airlines like Delta Air Lines Inc, Deutsche Lufthansa AG and LATAM Airlines Group SA have cut their services to the South American country. Other carriers like Air Canada and American Airlines Group Inc stopped their flights in and out of Venezuela citing security concerns.

"There isn't much chance the companies will return... The government still owes the industry and until this is fixed it's difficult to expect any improvements in services," said Mr Cerda.

Venezuela's communications ministry did not respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

Transport

Ford makes big electric push in Europe with new launches

Mercedes unveils electric sibling for S-Class

Boeing 737 Max jet to face separate flight test by EU regulators

Boeing plane deliveries down about 75% in Aug

Ford electrifies icons for US buyers unfazed by pump prices

Motorbike taxi apps jostle for trade on crowded Lagos roads

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

nz_grab_120919.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Garage

Grab, Gojek draw new battle lines in Indonesia's rural areas

Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

BT_20190912_JLDBS_3890385.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS aims for wealth business to hit S$300b AUM by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly