Airplane cabins could look different the next time you fly

[NEW YORK] Headrest canopies and fabric barriers between seats could start appearing in airplane cabins as the embattled industry tries to ward off the coronavirus.
Airlines desperate for governments to lift travel restrictions and passengers to return are looking at ways to reassure the...
