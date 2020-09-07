You are here

Airplane cabins could look different the next time you fly

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 8:15 AM

rk_airplaneseats_070920.jpg
Headrest canopies and fabric barriers between seats could start appearing in airplane cabins as the embattled industry tries to ward off the coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Headrest canopies and fabric barriers between seats could start appearing in airplane cabins as the embattled industry tries to ward off the coronavirus.

Airlines desperate for governments to lift travel restrictions and passengers to return are looking at ways to reassure the...

