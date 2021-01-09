You are here

Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of DC

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 12:00 PM

nz_alaskaairlines_090160.jpg
Alaska Airlines said on Friday it has banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after what it called "unacceptable" behavior on a flight from Washington Dulles to Seattle.
PHOTO: REUTERS

US airlines and law enforcement agencies bolstered security at Washington-area airports after reports of "mob behavior" by supporters of President Donald Trump on flights into the region before Wednesday's siege on the US Capitol," raising concern about their departure.

Seattle-based Alaska said a number of passengers on a flight out of Washington late Thursday "were non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members." "Because of their actions and non-compliance, we have banned 14 of those passengers from future travel with us," the airline said in a statement.

The union representing American Airlines' flight attendants, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), also raised alarm about passengers "exhibiting politically motivated aggression towards other passengers and crew" on flights this week.

"To say I am worried about our Flight Attendants' safety is an understatement," APFA President Julie Hedrick said in a statement. "This behavior is dangerous and threatening." APFA is working with other flight attendant unions, lawmakers, and regulatory agencies in Washington, DC. to enhance safety and make sure that "anyone displaying threatening or abusive behavior will not be allowed to board our aircraft now or in the future," she said.

REUTERS

UPDATED 1 hour 36 min ago

Stay up to date with The Business Times for