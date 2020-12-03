You are here

Alibaba's Cainiao in talks with China vaccine makers over logistics

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 3:37 PM

Alibaba Group's Cainiao is in talks with Chinese vaccine makers over Covid-19 vaccine logistics, a spokesperson said on Thursday, as the company launched a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to transport medicine to the Middle East and Africa.
[BEIJING] Alibaba Group's Cainiao is in talks with Chinese vaccine makers over Covid-19 vaccine logistics, a spokesperson said on Thursday, as the company launched a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to transport medicine to the Middle East and Africa.

