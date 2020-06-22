You are here

Home > Transport

American Airlines seeks US$3.5b in new financing

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 3:14 PM

file7avfmf21ybp184aeclnr.jpg
American Airlines Group Inc said on Sunday it plans to secure US$3.5 billion in new financing, to improve the airline's liquidity as it grapples with travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] American Airlines Group Inc said on Sunday it plans to secure US$3.5 billion in new financing, to improve the airline's liquidity as it grapples with travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

The company plans to raise US$1.5 billion by selling shares and convertible senior notes due 2025, the airline said in a statement.

Additionally, the airline said it will offer US$1.5 billion in senior secured notes and that it intends to enter into a new US$500 million term loan facility due 2024.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the stock and convertible notes offerings for general corporate purposes and to enhance its liquidity position, the airline added.

The stock and convertible notes offerings, first reported by Bloomberg News, include a 30-day option for the underwriters to purchase up to US$112.5 million of additional common shares and up to US$112.5 million of additional convertible notes respectively, the company said.

SEE ALSO

Qantas to announce future direction soon, trying to avoid forced pilot job cuts: sources

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Citigroup, BofA Securities and JP Morgan will be acting as representatives for the underwriters.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines Inc said last week that a modest recovery in demand was helping to slow daily cash burn rates in June after the US government reported record low passenger numbers in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Qantas to announce future direction soon, trying to avoid forced pilot job cuts: sources

Virgin Australia bondholders working on potential revival plan: source

China eases green rules for petrol-electric hybrids, giving makers space to manoeuvre

London City Airport reopens as UK slowly opens up

MRT network expansion to be delayed due to Covid-19 impact: Khaw Boon Wan

Lufthansa gears up for bailout showdown with investor

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 03:19 PM
Transport

Qantas to announce future direction soon, trying to avoid forced pilot job cuts: sources

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways has told pilots it plans to make an announcement on the airline's future direction by the...

Jun 22, 2020 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,313.

Jun 22, 2020 02:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Japan's Jera to form floating wind farm JV with France's ADEME, Ideol

[TOKYO] Japanese power generator Jera said on Monday it has agreed with France's state-owned investment firm ADEME...

Jun 22, 2020 02:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's CNOOC buys two carbon-neutral LNG cargoes from Shell

[SINGAPORE] China National Offshore Oil Corp, or CNOOC, has agreed to buy from Royal Dutch Shell two cargoes of...

Jun 22, 2020 02:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Halcyon Agri plans 1-for-2 rights issue to raise S$174.7m

NATURAL rubber supplier Halcyon Agri Corp on Monday proposed a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.