You are here

Home > Transport

American Airlines to ask for US$12b in government relief: WSJ

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 4:43 PM

WH-americanairline-310320.jpg
American Airlines will seek US$12 billion in government assistance to steer the carrier through the global aviation downturn sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] American Airlines will seek US$12 billion in government assistance to steer the carrier through the global aviation downturn sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The airline industry is one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, with US airlines suspending most transatlantic flights and many domestic routes.

The US Congress has designated US$50 billion in spending for the industry in its US$2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package.

American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker and president Robert Isom said in a Monday memo to staff that it would seek nearly a quarter of the relief funds on offer.

"We intend to apply for these funds and are confident that... they will allow us to fly through even the worst of potential future scenarios," the pair wrote, according to the Wall Street Journal.

SEE ALSO

Businesses with 'food shop licences' not subject to ban: police

Trump administration officials have said they are examining the possibility of taking equity shares in airlines as part of the bailout plan for the industry.

"I think in return for direct cash grants, which is what the airlines have asked for, I see no reason why the American taxpayer shouldn't get a piece," White House economics adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Sunday.

AFP

Transport

Aston Martin may need more cash even after bailout by tycoon

Air Canada to temporarily lay off half its workforce

Billionaire's Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury superyacht draws outrage

Coronavirus could force GM to delay its redesigned 2021 SUVs

No ERP charges at most gantries from April 6 amid fewer cars on roads

Hyundai unveils plans for smart mobility lab in Jurong Innovation District

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 04:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets extend gains

[LONDON] European stock markets rose in early deals Tuesday, extending gains won in the previous session, as traders...

Mar 31, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close on a high

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed on a positive note Tuesday, in line with a broad Asia advance and following a...

Mar 31, 2020 04:33 PM
Transport

Aston Martin may need more cash even after bailout by tycoon

[LONDON] Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings said it may need to tap high-interest notes it was trying to avoid...

Mar 31, 2020 04:33 PM
Consumer

Businesses with 'food shop licences' not subject to ban: police

BUSINESSES with "food shop licences" can continue operations so long as safe-distancing measures are in place and...

Mar 31, 2020 04:31 PM
Government & Economy

German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers

[BERLIN] The city of Jena in eastern Germany has decided to make people wear face masks when shopping or travelling...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.