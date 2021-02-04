You are here
American Airlines warns of as many as 13,000 layoffs
[NEW YORK] American Airlines will notify 13,000 workers that they could be laid off due the prolonged industry downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the carrier said on Wednesday.
The airline expects to fly at least 45 per cent less in the first quarter, American's executives said in a letter to employees, extending the industry slump as expectations for a travel recovery are delayed due to the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
AFP
