American Airlines warns of as many as 13,000 layoffs

[NEW YORK] American Airlines will notify 13,000 workers that they could be laid off due the prolonged industry downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the carrier said on Wednesday.

The airline expects to fly at least 45 per cent less in the first quarter, American's executives said in a letter to employees, extending the industry slump as expectations for a travel recovery are delayed due to the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

AFP