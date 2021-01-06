You are here

Home > Transport
SUBSCRIBERS
STRAIT TALK

An uncertain year ahead for shipping

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM

TWELVE months ago this column started the year by asking the question: "Is a confident start to 2020 justified?" My answer was, broadly speaking, "Yes". Little did I know. Little did we all know about the pandemic that was about to unleash havoc on the world. So it is with more than a little...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Iran seizes South Korean ship, ramps up nuclear activities as gulf tensions mount

Shipping container crunch forces Thai rice exports to stay low

Honda halts UK car output on Tuesday and Wednesday due to supply delays

Foxconn to make electric SUVs with Byton

A US$21b wager on who'll build the Apple car

Thai rice exports to stay low in 2021 on global shipping container crunch

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 12:39 AM
Technology

Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf to retire

[SAN DIEGO] Qualcomm said company President Cristiano Amon will succeed chief executive officer Steve Mollenkopf,...

Jan 6, 2021 12:32 AM
Technology

IPhone supply chain sends bullish signal on 5G after tepid start

[CUPERTINO] IPhone suppliers are racing to meet surging demand for Apple's 5G handsets after tech-savvy consumers...

Jan 6, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

World Bank sees global output up 4% in 2021, flags downside risks

[WASHINGTON] The global economy is expected to expand 4 per cent in 2021 after shrinking 4.3 per cent in 2020, the...

Jan 5, 2021 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector activity rises to nearly 2-1/2-year high

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in December likely as...

Jan 5, 2021 11:27 PM
Consumer

Amazon buys 11 aircraft to make deliveries faster

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to boost its delivery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for