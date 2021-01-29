You are here

ANA posts Q3 operating loss of US$779m on virus-related travel curbs

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 2:23 PM

AK_ana_2901.jpg
ANA Holdings, Japan's biggest airline, on Friday posted a third-quarter operating loss of US$779.10 million, compared with a 40.7 billion yen (S$518.8 million) profit a year ago, as fresh coronavirus travel restrictions sapped demand for flights.
PHOTO: AFP

The result for the three months to Dec 31 was slightly better than an average 83.8 billion yen loss estimated by three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

ANA maintained its full-year forecast for a record operating loss of between 505 billion yen. That compares with an average 472 billion yen loss forecast by 10 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

REUTERS

