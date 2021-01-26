You are here

Home > Transport

ANA says domestic routes to be main earnings source in FY2021

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 9:29 AM

rk_ANA_260121.jpg
Top Japanese airline ANA Holdings said on Tuesday that domestic routes would be the main source of income in the fiscal year starting in April, and that it would reorganise its routes as Covid-19 clouds the outlook for travel demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO] Top Japanese airline ANA Holdings said on Tuesday that domestic routes would be the main source of income in the fiscal year starting in April, and that it would reorganise its routes as Covid-19 clouds the outlook for travel demand.

Announcing its interim flight schedule for fiscal 2021, ANA also said its flights would mainly be operated using smaller aircraft to temporarily downsize operations and reduce costs.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Cathay Pacific warns of capacity cuts, higher cash burn

Idle supertankers about to be junked on Asian beaches

Indonesia seizes tankers over alleged illegal oil transfer

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific warns of capacity cuts, higher cash burn

Electric vehicles to dominate in India by 2030, Mahindra says

Indonesia seizes Iran, Panama-flagged tankers over alleged illegal oil transfer

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 09:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics gets confirmation to market, sell Covid-19 antigen test kit in the EU

MEDTECH firm Biolidics on Monday launched a Covid-19 antigen test kit which can be marketed and sold in the European...

Jan 26, 2021 09:34 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, following mixed trading in global markets amid a week of heavy corporate...

Jan 26, 2021 09:33 AM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's Khazanah backs Chinese lab firm Adicon in US$88m funding round

[HONG KONG] Chinese diagnostic lab company Adicon Holdings has closed an US$88 million funding round, led by...

Jan 26, 2021 09:27 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea posts worst growth in two decades

[SEOUL] South Korea recorded its worst growth in more than two decades in 2020, the central bank said Tuesday, but...

Jan 26, 2021 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 18.30...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tencent's US$251b jump in value triggers frenzy in shares, options

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Don't be too fast to dismiss Singapore tech manufacturing stocks

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for