You are here

Home > Transport

ANA to cut 3,500 jobs in 3 years on anticipated prolonged virus woes: report

Retrenchment part of ANA's broader business restructuring plan to be announced on Tuesday
Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201026_NVANA26GZUM_4298063.jpg
ANA is considering temporarily dispatching some of its workforce to several other firms including Toyota, and selling 30 of its costly wide-body aircraft, the Yomiuri daily reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

ANA Holdings plans to cut about 3,500 jobs in three years as Japan's largest airline operator braces for its biggest-ever annual loss due to a plunge in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yomiuri daily reported.

The job losses are part of ANA's broader business restructuring plan to be announced on Tuesday, as it scrambles to cut fixed costs in anticipation of a prolonged downturn in travel demand, the Yomiuri said on Sunday.

ANA, which had a group workforce of 43,500 as of last year, plans to achieve the job cut target by the year ending in March 2023 through outplacement programmes and a hiring freeze, according to the paper.

ANA representatives could not be reached immediately.

SEE ALSO

Japan's ANA to cut 3,500 jobs in three years due to virus woes

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As a short-term measure, ANA is considering temporarily dispatching some of its workforce to several other firms including Toyota Motor Corp, and selling 30 of its costly wide-body aircraft, the Yomiuri added.

Forecast to suffer a net loss of around 500 billion yen (S$6.5 billion) for this fiscal year to March, ANA has turned to billions of dollars in loans and a government tourism campaign to weather the slump in air travel.

Separately, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday that ANA's local rival, Japan Airlines, was expected to report an operating loss of about 85 billion yen for the July-September quarter. JAL was mired in the red as passenger traffic on international flights plunged 97 per cent in the quarter, the Nikkei said.

Reflecting severe headwinds in the industry, domestic airline Star Flyer is in talks with Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners and others to raise some 10 billion yen in capital through new bond issuance, Japanese media reported late on Saturday.

ANA is the biggest shareholder in Star Flyer with an 18 per cent stake. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Boeing's early concept for all-new jetliner tempts Rolls-Royce

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Japan's ANA to cut 3,500 jobs in three years due to virus woes

Mercedes drops more hints about its sports cars going electric

Airbus to keep A320 output at 40 per month

Tesla to recall 30,000 cars from China over suspension defects

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Transcorp unit director stops legal action to recover S$2.6m without consulting company

A DIRECTOR of Transcorp Holdings' subsidiary, Regal Motors, has ceased legal action to recover S$2.64 million from a...

Oct 25, 2020 05:17 PM
Companies & Markets

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

VIBROPOWER Corporation already supplies power generators to quarters in the real estate sector, and competition is...

Oct 25, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

[SINGAPORE] There were five new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Sunday noon - two locally transmitted, three imported...

Oct 25, 2020 03:44 PM
Consumer

Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil

[SYDNEY] Coca-Cola European Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil, Bloomberg News...

Oct 25, 2020 03:39 PM
Technology

Apple 5G iPhones arrive with an alphabet soup of abbreviations

[NEW YORK] Welcome to the four flavors of 5G.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

What will New York real estate look like next year?

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for