You are here

Home > Transport

Angry South Korean taxi drivers rally against carpooling service

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 2:35 PM

colin-cp-20.jpg
Tens of thousands of South Korean taxi drivers walked off the job and held a rally on Thursday to protest against a carpooling service that they say would destroy their jobs and threaten their livelihoods.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] Tens of thousands of South Korean taxi drivers walked off the job and held a rally on Thursday to protest against a carpooling service that they say would destroy their jobs and threaten their livelihoods.

The demonstration came days after the suicide of a taxi driver who set himself on a fire to protest against plans to introduce car-pooling service Kakao Mobility, a unit of mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp.

"If the service is implemented, my income will shrink by half. I'll fall into poverty," said driver Yoon Woo-seok, 62, at the rally in front of the National Assembly in the capital, Seoul.

Drivers wearing black headbands and ribbons to mourn their colleague chanted "combat illegal carpool".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opposition from taxi drivers and regulations in Asia's fourth-biggest economy have hampered the introduction of new transport services such as those offered by US-based Uber Technologies

Kakao postponed the official launch of its service after the suicide.

"We will have continued consultations with the industry, parliament and the government," the company said on Thursday.

Taxi drivers say they already suffer from low income and long hours.

"My entire family is scraping a living on my tiny income," said another protesting driver, Lee Nam-soo, 67.

He said he earned 80,000 won (S$97) to 90,000 won a day.

"There's no way I can survive if Kakao operates."

The ruling party has created a task force to resolve the dispute, but it has not been able to agree on a compromise plan with the drivers.

REUTERS

Transport

BMW, Daimler mulling cooperation on key car components: sources

Ghosn 'may be released' after Japan court rejects detention request

Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn, documents show

French state railway to axe more than 2,000 jobs in 2019

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

Musk bores tunnel to revolutionise city driving

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
4 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2_0.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says US$800m in new money debt available for New Noble as restructuring takes effect

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Singapore competition panel gives nod to acquisition of Kopitiam by NTUC Enterprise

2018-12-18T040718Z_1678058620_RC1557E4BDF0_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-BIKESHARING.JPG
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

China bike-sharing firm Ofo faces "immense" cash crunch, CEO vows to battle on

Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: QT Vascular, Perennial, Keppel Corp, BH Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening