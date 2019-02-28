You are here

Home > Transport

Apple self-driving car layoffs give hints to division's direction

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 9:28 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc said on Wednesday it planned to lay off 190 employees in its self-driving car program, Project Titan, changes that provide a rare window into the automotive technologies the company has been pursuing.

The tech firm said in a filing with state regulators that it planned to lay off people from seven different Santa Clara facilities near its Cupertino, California headquarters, as of April 16. A company spokesman confirmed that the reduction was from the self-driving car program.

While the iPhone maker has acknowledged its interest in self-driving cars in broad terms, it has never detailed precisely which technologies it is working on and whether it seeks to build a whole vehicle or the sensors, computer system and software to control one.

The public documents filed with regulators provide some previously undisclosed clues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among those laid off were at least two dozen software engineers, including a machine learning engineer, and 40 hardware engineers, according to a letter sent by Apple to California employment regulators earlier this month.

Some of the positions hint at physical products for consumers: three product design engineers and an ergonomics engineer face layoffs. A machine shop supervisor was among the reductions, though it is unclear how many machinists reported to the supervisor and whether the shop fabricates automotive parts or smaller parts for electronics and sensors.

The layoffs appear to be the first major shake-up of Project Titan under Doug Field, who returned to Apple last year as Vice President of Special Projects after a stint at electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Apple operates the car project on a "need to know" basis, with only about 5,000 of Apple's 140,000 full-time workers included, according to court documents in a theft of trade secrets criminal case filed this year against an ex-Apple employee.

About 1,200 of those are "core" employees that are "directly working on the development of the project," according to the complaint, which was unsealed in January.

Despite the headcount changes, the company appears to have ramped up its testing on California roads. In a filing with regulators earlier this month, Apple said it had logged nearly 128,750km of testing in its home state in 2018, far surpassing the less than 1,609km it had logged the year before.

It was, however, far fewer than Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit, which logged 1.93 million km in California last year.

REUTERS

Transport

Air New Zealand interim profit takes a nosedive as demand falls

Bombardier to expand Singapore service centre by 2020

Vietnamese carriers sign US$21b in deals with US firms

Malaysia's flying car plan sparks flood of mockery

US activist investor Elliott calls for Hyundai shareholder support

Nearly 50% of transport pollution deaths linked to diesel: study

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_m1_280219_30.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Indofood Agri, Hong Leong Finance, Banyan Tree, M1, IHH Healthcare, Jardine C&C

SL_olam_280219_27.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam performed 'below expectations' in 2018 amid tough market, says CEO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening