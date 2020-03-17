You are here

Home > Transport

Asian oil buyers hiring smaller ships as supertanker rates soar

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

A GROWING number of Asian oil refiners are looking to hire smaller vessels to carry crude from the Persian Gulf after a Saudi Arabian booking spree spurred a surge in supertanker rates.

The cost of shipping oil on Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) on the widely referenced Middle East to China route has jumped around 350 per cent over the past week. However, chartering rates for smaller Suezmax and Aframax vessels haven't caught up yet, with the cost to hire an Aframax up just 34 per cent over the period.

State-owned oil company Petronas, for example, provisionally booked Suezmax Odessa to carry Middle Eastern crude to its Malaysian refinery, according to fixtures and three traders and shipbrokers. Two Indian refiners also said they will use more smaller ships to import oil from the Persian Gulf.

Shipowners are reluctant to rent out their vessels on hopes that rates may rise even higher as supply tightened after Saudi Arabian tanker company Bahri booked more than 20 vessels this month, most of which were VLCCs. The kingdom has told customers it will significantly ramp up deliveries globally in the start of what could be a long and bitter price war with Russia.

SEE ALSO

Few US shale firms can withstand prolonged oil price war

Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp said they will use more Suezmaxes, which are capable of carrying one million barrels of crude, and even Aframaxes that can load about 650,000 barrels, rather than supertankers for the relatively short voyage to India. It normally takes less than a week to transport crude from the Middle East to the South Asian nation.

"The spike in rates will push people to restrict VLCC use for faraway crudes and prioritise shorter voyages in Suezmax and Aframax vessels," said Hindustan Petroleum chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana.

In the current environment of plunging prices and weak demand, it's better to break up the cargoes into smaller vessels as VLCCs have become too expensive, according to BPCL Refineries director R Ramachandran. "There's plenty of Suezmaxes available in the market and low oil prices make importing in a Suezmax viable," he said. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Yangzijiang bags US$1.15b shipbuilding deal

Plunging oil prices add to headwinds for SIA

SIA slides following govt travel directive

Fiat Chrysler halts production at most European plants for two weeks

United Airlines warns of cash bleed, empty planes even after more schedule cuts

Australia, New Zealand airlines slash schedules after fresh travel restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

EU economy likely to shrink 1% in 2020 because of coronavirus: Commission

[BRUSSELS] The EU economy is likely to shrink 1 per cent this year as a result of the coronavirus, a European...

Mar 16, 2020 11:54 PM
Stocks

US markets should stay open despite turmoil, says top securities regulator

[NEW YORK] US markets should stay open despite intense volatility, the head of the US securities regulator said on...

Mar 16, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore has robust strategy to ensure it doesn't run out of essentials, says Chan Chun Sing

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has a robust multi-pronged strategy that will ensure the country does not run out of the...

Mar 16, 2020 10:43 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia in lockdown after cases surge to most in Southeast Asia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is restricting people's movement nationwide to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Mar 16, 2020 10:33 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to implement closure of all govt and private sector premises

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia PM Muhyiddin will implement closure of all government and private sector premises.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.