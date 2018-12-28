You are here

Home > Transport
OPINION

Asia's tech titans face Nissan-style key-man risk

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

ASIA'S tech titans face some Nissan-style key man risks in 2019. Startup founders have flourished in the region, taking over where old-school tycoons left off.

Yet after Carlos Ghosn and a storm at the top of JD.com, shareholders see audacious leaders as liabilities, too.

Ghosn's key-man status was clear to investors and fellow executives, but his abrupt departure from the Japanese carmaker came as a shock anyway.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was a similar story at e-commerce giant JD. There, founder Richard Liu coveted control as both chairman and chief executive: the board was barred from making decisions without him. A rape allegation and brief arrest called into question his reputation and role; JD's stock lost around a third of its value.

Asia should certainly draw scrutiny. Many of its greatest growth stories over recent years have been in the tech sector, where bold, mercurial leaders loom large. The region also boasts a long history of family enterprise controlled by patriarchs - that means a concentration of power can all too easily pass for business as usual.

Examples abound, even among recently listed companies such as electric-car maker Nio, where William Li holds the two top jobs and outsized voting rights.

As those companies mature, they can recalibrate: founder Jack Ma's handover at Alibaba may provide a model for others.

When they do not, risks rise. A sudden exit by SoftBank's Masayoshi Son or Foxconn's Terry Gou - maverick bosses and unpredictable decision makers - would leave a daunting vacuum.

For both, succession planning is a work in progress. Mr Son has tried it, only to see his heir-apparent lose patience, back in 2016, and leave. Now, the 61-year-old says that he will spend the next decade seeking a replacement, but will not step down in the near future.

Mr Gou, when asked by shareholders in June, told them that he had no intention of moving on either.

The market finds solutions to circumvent the problem. HSBC, for example, offers local key man insurance policies that pay out as much as 15 times an executive's annual compensation upon their demise.

But investors may well demand more this coming year. Already, they are proving to be more pro-active on issues such as inefficient corporate structures. Overbearing bosses can expect to attract attention for all the wrong reasons. REUTERS

Transport

Tokyo prosecutors bring in new allegations against Ghosn

France's Vinci to acquire majority stake in Gatwick for £2.9 billion

Indonesia reroutes flights around erupting volcano

No Uber or Airbnb in South Korea: Red tape, risk-aversion hobble startups

France's Vinci Airports to buy majority stake in London Gatwick for £2.9b

2 Koreas pledge to reconnect rail, road links but sanctions an issue

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, Pacific Star, Aspen

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

BT_20181228_GCPTE28C_3653663.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

BT_20181228_KILLER_3653746.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Consumer

The cost of natural disasters in 2018: US$155 billion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening