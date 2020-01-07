You are here

Aston Martin earnings slump, clouding turnaround prospects

Tue, Jan 07, 2020

[LONDON] Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings fell 12 per cent after saying profit declined last year, increasing the urgency for the British sports-car maker to attract new capital to fund a turnaround.

Challenging conditions continued through the peak delivery period of December, the company said Tuesday, adding that full-year adjusted earnings were about £130 million (S$230.6 million) to £140 million. The company reported £247 million for 2018.

Aston has turned out to be frustrating investment for shareholders who bought into the initial public offering in late 2018. The shares fell 57 per cent in the course of 2019, a year Chief Executive Officer Andy Palmer called "very disappointing." By contrast, Ferrari NV's stock returned 70 per cent last year, highlighting the diverging fortunes between the two super-car brands.

The company, best known as the ride of choice for onscreen spy James Bond, has been battered by an industry downturn, uncertainty around Brexit and a lukewarm response to some models. Weaker-than-expected sales have forced the carmaker to scale back its sales volume targets. Aston Martin said it's made progress reducing inventory, which is still "a bit higher than we'd like," the CEO said on a call.

Aston Martin has focused its efforts on the DBX sports-utility vehicle, which it unveiled late last year to break into a lucrative yet increasingly crowded market. The DBX sits at the heart of plans to more than double annual output to 14,000 autos by 2023. Aston Martin said it got orders for 1,800 of that model, meeting a condition it had to obtain a follow-on loan for US$100 million.

"The DBX is the one bright spot," Mr Palmer said on the call. "The order rate is much higher than we had expected."

Aston Martin said it had to boost customer financing support and increase marketing, especially in the US, which undermined its cost-savings plan. The rally in the pound in December has also become an obstacle as it reduces the value of sales from abroad.

The carmaker said it remains in talks with potential investors that were originally announced in December. That month, industry magazine Autocar reported that Canadian fashion billionaire Lawrence Stroll is planning a bid for the company. Aston Martin is trying to reduce pressure from high-interest debt before beginning sales of the crucial US$189,000 DBX.

Aston Martin fell as much as 60 pence to 460 pence, cutting its market value to just above £1 billion pounds. It was the second-worst performing stock on the FTSE 350 index last year.

BLOOMBERG

