Aston Martin's 108,000 euro motorcycle isn't street legal

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 4:35 PM

[NEW YORK] Aston Martin is giving two wheels a try. On Nov 5 at the Milan Motorcycle Show, the beleaguered British brand behind such sports cars as the Vantage and the DB11 debuted the AMB 001, a 180-horsepower motorcycle legal only for track use. It will be made in partnership with the British motorcycle brand Brough Superior and will be the first time a Brough Superior model has come with a V-twin, turbo-charged engine.

The announcement comes as the latest of Aston's creative efforts to energize the brand, including a US$700,007 coupe spec'd by Daniel Craig to be sold as a fantasy gift in Neiman Marcus's annual holiday catalogue and even a picnic hamper to accompany its upcoming DBX SUV. These have come after the 106-year-old company failed to generate much cash in the first half of 2019, had an initial public offering that flopped (company shares are down 71 per cent since the offering last year), and was recently forced to raise US$150 million in a bond sale as it faces liquidity concerns and generalised feelings of doom regarding Brexit.

It seems an odd, if not unheard-of choice; at one point in the aughts, Porsche built an engine for Harley-Davidson. Farther back, Jaguar got its start as Swallow Sidecar Co, an outfit that custom-built motorcycle sidecars.

Ironically, for a brand of English heritage, the AMB 001 will be hand-assembled in the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France, with deliveries beginning in fall 2020. It will have a 997-cc engine built by Brough, with exterior details that reflect the partnership: the Aston Martin winged logo and a "Stirling Green and Lime Essence" paint job, according to a statement hailing Aston Martin ‘s traditional racing colours. The wheels, forks, and brake assemblies will be in matte-black, with bare carbon fibre accents throughout. The seat will come in oxford tan, hand-stitched leather.

The benefits to Brough Superior, which was revived by motorcycle designer Thierry Henriette in 2013, are a boost in visibility and probably, some cash. (Established in 1919, Brough went bust in 1940 and languished for many decades among the most devoted enthusiasts.)

Aston Martin said to weigh new bonds as cash pressures mount

The benefit to Aston Martin is less clear, especially considering that the motorcycle industry has struggled to attract younger riders in recent years. There's no expectation that the company will make significant money on the bikes, which will be sold for 108,000 euros (S$163,000) each in a strictly limited edition of 100. A representative for Aston Martin declined to comment on the details of the partnership.

