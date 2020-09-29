You are here

Australia sends troops to help contain virus on ore ship near Port Hedland

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 12:31 PM

[SYDNEY] Australian defence personnel are being deployed to Port Hedland, one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports, to help contain a coronavirus outbreak on a bulk carrier that last changed crews in the major seafaring city of Manila.

Seventeen of the 21-crew members of the...

