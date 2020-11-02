You are here

Home > Transport

Australia welcomes Qatar action against invasive airport searches of women

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S foreign minister has welcomed Qatar's steps to prosecute those responsible for subjecting female travellers to gynaecological searches at the Gulf state's main airport last month.

Women on 10 flights leaving Doha, including at least 13 Australians, were forced to submit to the examinations as the authorities searched for the mother of a newborn child abandoned in an airport bathroom on Oct 2.

Facing international condemnation led by a furious Australia, Qatar said on Friday that those behind the incident had been referred for prosecution.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she had spoken to her Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday, who "conveyed his sincere apology" and "provided a strong assurance that Qatar fully recognises the seriousness of these events and will ensure that they are never repeated".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We very much welcome the acknowledgement by the government of Qatar in relation to the events that occurred in Hamad airport recently. We welcome the investigative process they have undertaken," she told reporters on Saturday.

Ms Payne said Australia has had "very constructive engagement with Qatar" on the issue and hoped the legal process was "transparent and appropriate and proportionate".

The incident only came to light after affected Australian passengers spoke out. It has since emerged that citizens from Britain, New Zealand and France were also subjected to the invasive searches.

Qatar said the abandoned baby girl - who survived - was wrapped in plastic and left to die in a bathroom rubbish bin, prompting what sources said was a lockdown of Hamad International Airport.

Women were then led from aircraft to ambulances on the tarmac where they were subject to physical examinations to see if they had recently given birth.

Facing potentially devastating commercial and reputational damage, Qatar has repeatedly vowed to guarantee the future "safety and security" of passengers.

Sex and childbirth outside of marriage are punishable by jail in the ultra-conservative Muslim country, which has struggled to reassure critics that its promises on women's rights, labour relations and democracy are credible ahead of hosting soccer's 2022 World Cup. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

KLM's 3.4b euro bailout hits crisis as unions reject paycut plan

Spanish 'ghost airport' reinvents itself as park for idle jets

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Netherlands puts KLM bailout on hold after pilots reject wage freeze

Airport transfer startup Blacklane bets on intercity trips to revive Covid-hit business

AirAsia says US$72m loan was obtained in appropriate manner

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 1, 2020 06:00 PM
SME

Two debt restructuring schemes launched to help distressed SMEs

FROM Monday, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in financial distress because of the Covid-19 pandemic will...

Nov 1, 2020 05:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Yanlord JV acquires two residential integrated development sites in Shanghai

A JOINT venture of Yanlord Land Group has acquired two prime residential integrated development sites in Jingan...

Nov 1, 2020 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

Two of four new imported Covid-19 cases are Singapore PRs

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday (Nov 1), taking ...

UPDATED 5 hours 58 min ago
Nov 1, 2020 03:20 PM
Real Estate

How a century of real estate tax breaks enriched Donald Trump

[NEW YORK] Twenty-five years before he was elected president, Donald Trump went to Capitol Hill to complain that...

Nov 1, 2020 03:08 PM
Government & Economy

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population

[SHANGHAI] Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Sunday for a once-a-decade head count...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Yanlord JV acquires two residential integrated development sites in Shanghai

How a century of real estate tax breaks enriched Donald Trump

With Robinsons closing, what lies ahead for its peers?

Huawei plans to build chip plant without US technology: FT

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for