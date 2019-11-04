You are here

Home > Transport
ASEAN SUMMIT

Beijing 'ready to work' with Asean on South China Sea rules

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191104_KELSEA4OU8X_3938624.jpg
Premier Li Keqiang says China wants to "maintain and uphold long-term peace and stability in the South China Sea".

Bangkok

BEIJING said on Sunday that it is "ready to work" with Southeast Asian nations on a code of conduct in the flashpoint South China Sea, where it is accused of bullying fellow claimants and building up military installations.

China claims most of the resource-rich waterway, a major global shipping route and long a source of tension among claimants in Southeast Asia.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has been locked in talks for a code of conduct for the sea, where China is accused of deploying warships, arming outposts and ramming fishing vessels.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The agreement, set to be finished in 2021, will set out conduct guidelines for the sea along with conflict resolution parameters.

SEE ALSO

China gives conditional approval to self-developed Alzheimer's drug

On Sunday, China's premier Li Keqiang said the first reading of the document - a chance for all members to comment on the draft terms - was "a very important landmark".

"We stand ready to work with Asean countries building on the existing foundation and the basis to strive for new progress" on the guidelines, he said. He added that China wanted to "maintain and uphold long-term peace and stability in the South China Sea".

Tensions have flared in recent weeks between China and Vietnam, one of Beijing's most vocal critics in the sea.

Hanoi hit back at China after it sent a survey ship into waters inside its Exclusive Economic Zone and around islands claimed by both Hanoi and Beijing. The ship left after several weeks in the area.

The Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also have overlapping claims with China in the sea.

The US has accused China of bullying behaviour in the sea, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week America has been too easy on China.

"We hesitated and did far less than we should have," he said, referring to China's disputes with Vietnam and the Philippines in the sea. AFP

READ MORE: China committed to supporting Asean centrality: Premier Li

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 12:01 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC Bank lets startups open business account immediately after incorporation

STARTUPS are now able to open an OCBC business banking account in Singapore immediately after incorporation, instead...

Nov 3, 2019 10:38 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT responds to SGX queries on Urban Commons' links to EHT's biggest investor

ASSET management firm ASAP sold six hotels to Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor ahead of EHT's initial public...

Nov 3, 2019 07:37 PM
Real Estate

216 units at Sengkang Grand Residences sold over launch weekend

216 of the 280 units released for sale at Sengkang Grand Residences were sold at the launch weekend, said co-...

Nov 3, 2019 05:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Star Development says it expects to post net loss for 1QFY20

PACIFIC Star Development has flagged that it expects to report a net loss for the first quarter ended Sept 30,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly