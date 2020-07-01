You are here

Home > Transport

Bentley bets on a better Bentayga

As it rolls out a key new model, Bentley is seeing sales rebound in China and the Asia-Pacific region
Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20200701_JUBENTLEY1_4161705.jpg
The Bentayga is the first car in Bentley's Beyond 100 roadmap, a plan to turn itself into what it calls a "sustainable luxury mobility" leader after a century of building cosseting but powerful machines.
PHOTO: BENTLEY MOTORS

Singapore

AFTER a pandemic-induced shutdown, Bentley is back in action with a new Bentayga. The luxury car maker revealed a heavily redesigned version of its best-selling car yesterday.

Local dealer Wearnes Automotive told The Business Times that the Bentayga goes on sale here in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Container shipping set to pick up steam, but not all routes lead to recovery

Norwegian Air scraps US$10.6b deal for Boeing 737 Max, 787 jets

Geneva car show called off for 2021, putting to rest plan for state aid

Airbus to announce job cuts after meeting with unions

Air France to slash 7,500 jobs by end-2022: unions

Airbus slows services push amid coronavirus crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jul 1, 2020 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence up to 98.1 in June, above expectations: survey

[WASHINGTON] The Conference Board on Tuesday said the lifting of lockdowns to stop the coronavirus pushed the US...

Jul 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Technology

India's Chinese app ban seen jolting US$1b expansion of ByteDance

[NEW DELHI] An Indian ban on dozens of Chinese apps following a border clash between the two nations has possibly...

Jul 1, 2020 12:08 AM
Life & Culture

Carl Reiner, American comedy great, dead at 98

[LOS ANGELES] Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner...

Jun 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Airbus to announce job cuts after meeting with unions

[PARIS] Airbus SE is poised to make its biggest job cuts ever, as the European planemaker scales back operations to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.