You are here

Home > Transport

'Betrayed' Lion Air preparing documents to cancel Boeing orders

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 12:30 AM

file6ubb1zsb8tj1awevbp49.jpg
Indonesia's PT Lion Mentari Airlines is preparing documents to cancel the rest of its aircraft orders from Boeing Co after a statement from the aircraft manufacturer suggests that the carrier is to blame for the crash that killed 189 people, its founder Rusdi Kirana said.
Bloomberg

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's PT Lion Mentari Airlines is preparing documents to cancel the rest of its aircraft orders from Boeing Co after a statement from the aircraft manufacturer suggests that the carrier is to blame for the crash that killed 189 people, its founder Rusdi Kirana said.

"I feel betrayed," Mr Kirana said by phone late on Wednesday. "I'm preparing documents to propose for cancellations. Everything is still under consideration now."

The near brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct 29. A preliminary report from Indonesia's transportation safety commission published a month after the crash doesn't list the cause of the accident but says Lion Air needs to improve its safety culture.

"We will deal with the consequences later, whatever they are," Mr Kirana, who's now Indonesia's ambassador to Malaysia, said.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Weak consumer sentiment causes COEs to end mostly lower

Shipping Giant Maersk aims for zero net carbon emissions by 2050

Luxury 'Red Flag' models buck China auto sales slump

Ghosn faces new under-reporting charge worth 4b yen

Volkswagen may use Ford's US plants to build cars, deepening alliance

Volkswagen says next generation of combustion engine cars to be its last

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

AK_Singtel_0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel puts global cybersecurity businesses under Trustwave umbrella

doc7327s6z5y6x17g53p9k4_doc700c6ph01ugevfr6xt.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nm-techdepot-0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore unveils plan to help media industry be digital-ready

doc7327ej7lr1h5t98t2wk_doc6uc5956yoir9kiy8dzz.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Transport

Weak consumer sentiment causes COEs to end mostly lower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening