You are here

Home > Transport

BMW aims for 20% of its vehicles to be electric by 2023: paper

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 7:15 AM

rk_BMW_281220.jpg
German luxury carmaker BMW is planning to step up its production of electric vehicles, chief executive Oliver Zipse told German daily Augsburger Allgemeine.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] German luxury carmaker BMW is planning to step up its production of electric vehicles, chief executive Oliver Zipse told German daily Augsburger Allgemeine.

"We are significantly increasing the number of electric vehicles. Between 2021 and 2023, we will build a quarter of a million more electric cars than originally planned", Mr Zipse told the newspaper's Monday edition according to a pre-released version.

BMW wants roughly every fifth car it sells to be powered by an electric engine by 2023, Mr Zipse said, compared to about 8 per cent this year.

The manager also reiterated his call to speed up the expansion of charging infrastructure.

"15,000 private and about 1,300 public charging points would have to be put into operation every week as of today.

Unfortunately, we are a long way from that", he told the paper.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 07:24 AM
Life & Culture

Messi to miss last match of 2020, say Barca

[Madrid] Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's last match of the calendar year after the Catalan giants announced on...

Dec 28, 2020 07:05 AM
Life & Culture

Wonder Woman box office hits a pandemic high in cinema, streaming showdown

[LOS ANGELES] Wonder Woman 1984 (WW84) pulled in US$36.1 million at worldwide theaters over the Christmas holiday...

Dec 28, 2020 06:37 AM
Consumer

Cold chain doubts delay Covid-19 vaccinations in some German cities

[FRANKFURT] Germany's coronavirus vaccination campaign faced delays in several cities on Sunday after temperature...

Dec 28, 2020 06:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

UAE president forms new Abu Dhabi Supreme Council

[CAIRO] United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, in his capacity as the ruler of Abu Dhabi, on...

Dec 28, 2020 06:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oman launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign

[MUSCAT] Oman started coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, two days ahead of plans to resume all flights and open...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid vaccinations start from Dec 30, with healthcare workers from NCID

5% of vaccine stocks should be set aside for groups critical to Singapore's functioning: MOH expert committee

Hong Lai Huat changes intended use of proposed rights issue proceeds

Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban

Pan Ocean Co to invest in 204b won in shipbuilding contract for an LNG carrier

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for