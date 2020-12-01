You are here

Home > Transport

BMW and SAP join forces to build German auto data alliance

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 10:51 PM

[FRANKFURT] Germany's biggest industrial and technology firms formed a data-sharing alliance with carmakers as Europe's biggest economy fights to recover ground lost to US and Chinese competition.

Industrials giant Siemens and technology firm SAP will collaborate with automaker BMW and others to build a cloud-based data exchange platform that doesn't rely on US or Chinese technology.

The platform will enable German car manufacturers and their suppliers to identify production bottlenecks or parts shortages, helping them to avoid some of the production outages seen earlier this year due to coronavirus lockdowns.

The alliance's data-sharing platform will use the European Gaia-X cloud service and not US or Chinese data hosts like Amazon or Alibaba.

Geopolitical tensions and trade wars are making European politicians cautious about domestic champions ceding control of their data to external firms, fearing European companies could lose control of sensitive information about customers or production.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The automotive alliance will "ensure value-added manufacturing and employment in Europe are secured," German economy minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement.

Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom and parts suppliers Robert Bosch GmbH and ZF Friedrichshafen will also take part in the project.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Airbnb sets terms for US$2.6b IPO

Aeroflot reports third-quarter core profit as traffic improves

Egypt plans big rail expansion, nears agreement with Bechtel

Volkswagen accused of anticompetitive campaign by supplier

Singapore, Hong Kong defer start of air travel bubble; review set for end-December

Korean Air's Asiana buy on track as Seoul court refuses injunction

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 10:46 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC increases stake in Saudi British Bank to 31%

[DUBAI] HSBC, through its subsidiary HSBC Holdings, has purchased shares in Saudi British Bank which will increase...

Dec 1, 2020 10:44 PM
Consumer

SoftBank buys 10.1% stake in Sinch after its meteoric surge

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group has agreed to acquire a 10th of Swedish cloud-based platform provider Sinch, making it a...

Dec 1, 2020 10:07 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional Covid restrictions

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus...

Dec 1, 2020 09:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sees higher provisions in US$680m mortgage-backed bonds

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse Group signaled a US$380 million fourth-quarter hit related to a long-standing legal case...

Dec 1, 2020 09:27 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand urges calm after four test positive for virus

[BANGKOK] Thai authorities urged calm on Tuesday as they scramble to trace a potential coronavirus outbreak after at...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for