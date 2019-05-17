You are here

Home > Transport

BMW CEO talks up model offensive as downturn crimps profits

Harald Krueger defends his cautious approach to electric cars; sees business improving in second half of the year
Fri, May 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

ST_20190430_LIFKAYSIU_4805812.jpg
Mr Krueger has pledged to retake the premium car sales crown from Mercedes by 2020 after losing the top spot in 2016.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Munich

BMW AG's chief executive officer defended his track record at the company's annual meeting, highlighting its luxury lead in the US and growing sales through a Chinese downturn, as the carmaker battles to reverse falling margins.

BMW is struggling alongside many other carmakers with a downturn in demand and record spending after years of growth. After a profit warning last year, the world's second biggest luxury carmaker had a tough start to the year, reducing momentum from an unprecedented model offensive to a whimper. That and BMW squandering an early lead in electric cars is putting pressure on Harald Krueger to prove his strategy.

"I am certain that we can continue our successful development - especially now that our model offensive is bearing fruit," Mr Krueger said in prepared remarks to shareholders at the company's annual meeting. "Your company remains strong, through both calm and stormy times."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company, planning 21 new or updated models this year, reported its first loss in a decade in the main automotive division in the three months through March, after booking a 1.4 billion euro (S$2.15 billion) provision for potential European Union fines over collusion. Even excluding this charge, the unit's return on sales dropped to the lowest point in 10 years.

Mr Krueger has pledged to retake the premium car sales crown from Mercedes by 2020 after losing the top spot in 2016. In the year through April, Mercedes led BMW on global deliveries by a margin of 52,340 cars, with BMW sales gaining 0.8 per cent and its rival falling 5.6 per cent. The Stuttgart-based rival also remained ahead in China.

BMW moved early in electric cars among major carmakers with the electric i3 in 2013 but paused putting more battery-only cars on the road after sluggish sales until this year, when it'll unveil an electric Mini. Meanwhile, Jaguar, Mercedes and Audi have started sales of a fresh generation of battery-powered sport utility vehicles.

While Volkswagen AG, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG and Audi are investing in electric cars "at full speed, BMW is travelling in Munich with the handbrake on", Union Investment fund manager Janne Werning said in prepared remarks.

BMW plans 12 electric cars by 2025. Mr Krueger defended his cautious approach on Thursday, saying no one knew how fast electric cars would take over or which technology was set to win out. BMW's stance contrasts with Volkswagen's 30 billion euro electric onslaught for 70 models by 2028, with BMW producing hybrid and battery cars on the same production lines as combustion vehicles because it lacks VW's economies of scale.

"I do not believe it would be wise, from a business perspective, to put all our eggs in one basket," Mr Krueger said, highlighting plug-in hybrid vehicles and fuel-cell cars as alternatives.

Mr Krueger announced a 12 billion euro savings programme in March by culling models and reducing drivetrain options. For the second half of the year, BMW expects business to improve thanks to models like the revamped 3-Series sedan and the new full-size X7 sport utility vehicle.

There's been little let-up in the pressure that's been intensifying due to the US-China trade spat dragging on the global economy, and unprecedented spending demands for the transformation to electric cars. President Donald Trump is poised to delay a decision on tariffs on cars imported from the EU by up to six months, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Though investors have voiced criticisms, there's little risk of a revolt. Quandt family members Susanne Klatten and her brother Stefan Quandt own 45 per cent of the company's shares. BLOOMBERG

Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

Singapore to spend 'billions' on upgrading air traffic control hardware and training, says Khaw

Pilot decisions contributed to Boeing 737 MAX crashes: FAA chief

Expect car permit costs to escalate if cab firms rejoin bidding for COEs

Boeing crashes leave US$450m bill for European insurers

Air Canada to buy tour operator Transat in C$520m deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

file74qumnhwhds1hckqsbv2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Q4 net profit drops 28% on weaker operating performance, higher costs

doc75dfvl4zgu0uqeum5va_doc6ubx6kwvspuk6w1g2o6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening