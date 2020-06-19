You are here

Home > Transport

BMW cuts jobs, ends self-driving project with Mercedes

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 10:03 PM

vrk_BMW_190620.jpg
BMW will slash 6,000 jobs this year and freeze a major self-driving technology collaboration with rival Mercedes-Benz as the German luxury carmaker sees demand plunging because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] BMW will slash 6,000 jobs this year and freeze a major self-driving technology collaboration with rival Mercedes-Benz as the German luxury carmaker sees demand plunging because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Further steps are needed to make the BMW Group more resilient to external influences and market fluctuations," bosses said in a statement, adding that the company aims "to achieve planned workforce reductions through attrition and voluntary agreements".

The 6,000 positions make up a considerable chunk of BMW's more than 120,000 worldwide, with the job cuts coming as the industry battles a demand trough and production setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile BMW and Daimler-owned Mercedes "are putting their cooperation on development of next-generation technology for automated driving on hold," the Munich and Stuttgart-based firms said in a joint statement.

The two groups had joined forces to catch up their American and Chinese competitors, including Tesla and Google, which have a head start.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia business chamber says 6.4m jobs lost so far in pandemic

But talks begun last year had showed that "in view of the expense involved in creating a shared technology platform, as well as current business and economic conditions, the timing is not right", they said.

"Cooperation may be resumed at a later date," the two firms added.

BMW had already announced in May that it would bulk up a cost-cutting programme to tackle the economic devastation of infection control measures introduced to fight the coronavirus.

Bosses had already planned to reduce investments, while they hoped to slash labour costs via attrition rather than the additional measures announced Friday.

Now BMW has resorted to slashing two hours a week for some workers and granting others an extra eight days' holiday per year in exchange for lower pay.

Like Daimler and industry behemoth Volkswagen, BMW expects the pandemic to inflict an operating loss for the second quarter.

Many of its showrooms had to be closed for weeks.

And over the full year, its pre-tax profit is expected to be "significantly lower" than 2019's 7.10 billion euros (S$11.11 billion).

Europe's auto market collapsed by 52.3 per cent year-on-year in May, although the plunge was less steep than in April.

Meanwhile 41.5 per cent fewer cars were sold in the first five months than last year.

A shrinking car market, a costly transition to electric power and harsh new European Union penalties for excessive CO2 emissions were all already sapping Germany's flagship industrial sector before pandemic lockdowns bit.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

New digital transformation guide launched for sea-transport businesses

Air freight rates head back to earth as virus-driven boom cools

Nissan plans more shift cuts at Japan car plants due to low demand: sources

Emirates resumes Singapore flight services, expands destination network

ComfortDelGro, partners to bid for France metro projects

Bombardier CEO says has held advanced talks with Alstom over remedies for rail deal

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 10:52 PM
Consumer

Spotify shares jump with analysts bullish on podcast moves

[NEW YORK] Spotify Technology shares surged Friday, with the stock moving further into record territory after a pair...

Jun 19, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws and outlet operations from June 22

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Pools will resume lottery draws and outlet operations from Monday, the company said in a...

Jun 19, 2020 10:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Putin calls Arctic fuel spill unprecedented for Russia, Greenpeace sees 100b roubles damage

[MOSCOW] President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the scale of the clear-up operation after a huge fuel spill in the...

Jun 19, 2020 10:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound heads for worst week since mid-May as public debt surges

[LONDON] Sterling was on track for its worst week since mid-May after fresh data on Friday showed government...

Jun 19, 2020 10:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia extends Tasek takeover deadline to July 17

HONG Leong Asia has extended its bid to take over Malaysia-listed cement manufacturer Tasek, the Hong Leong board...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.