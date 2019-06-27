You are here

Home > Transport

BMW drags feet over govt call for German battery cell push

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Berlin

BMW AG isn't showing much enthusiasm to get on board with a German government push to establish battery cell production in Europe, slowing a plan to create an industry that keeps pace with Asian rivals and get on the front foot on elusive climate goals.

"I don't believe it makes sense for every carmaker to make their own cells," BMW's chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said on the sidelines of an event in Munich on Tuesday. The company is happy to join a consortium or work with existing producers, but doesn't see the need to go beyond that, he said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel held a three-hour meeting with the chief executive officers of BMW, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG on Monday in Berlin to redouble efforts to boost electric car adoption. The discussion ended without concrete results, adding to a sense of slow motion on the switch to cleaner vehicles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While BMW is baulking, Volkswagen in May selected Northvolt AB as its partner to start production of battery cells in Germany with an investment of almost one billion euros (S$1.54 billion). BMW owns a stake in Northvolt alongside VW, which it plans to raise in the near future, while staying below Volkswagen.

A plan by Germany and France to establish an "Airbus" of battery-cell production in Europe is struggling on concerns that existing Asian producers are better positioned to lower the costs of the key electric car product.

Following the meeting, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer criticised the country's biggest industry for not building enough electric cars.

"I have a bit of a problem with the fact that the interesting products will only appear in the next few years," Mr Scheuer said. "Where can consumers right now look in car shops at different products and experience electric mobility first hand?"

Talks will resume to prepare plans to expand the electric car infrastructure. A decision is due in autumn at another meeting with carmakers and the government in Berlin. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Electric cars in Asean economies: a slow evolution

BMW hits fast forward on electrification

Transcorp just days away from going-concern troubles

Bombardier sells regional jet business to Mitsubishi for US$550m

Canada's pain is Japan's gain, as Mitsubishi buys CRJ jet

Tesla on track to set all-time delivery record, says Musk amid scepticism

Editor's Choice

Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Must Read

Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

No light at the end of manufacturing tunnel

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for greater headwinds: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening