[SEOUL] German carmaker BMW said on Thursday it has signed a supply contract with South Korea's Samsung SDI to secure electric vehicle (EV) battery cells worth 2.9 billion euros (S$4.37 billion) from 2021 to 2031.

Samsung SDI, an affiliate of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, also counts Volvo and Volkswagen among its customers.

REUTERS