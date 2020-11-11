You are here

BMW unveils electric SUV to challenge Tesla, plans US launch in early 2022

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 10:39 PM

AK_bmw_1111.jpg
German luxury automaker BMW unveiled on Wednesday an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) called the BMW iX, planned to go on sale in the United States in early 2022 to compete with Tesla and other rivals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DETROIT] German luxury automaker BMW unveiled on Wednesday an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) called the BMW iX, planned to go on sale in the United States in early 2022 to compete with Tesla and other rivals.

BMW said the iX should have a driving range of 300 miles (480 km). That's less than the estimated driving range of the Tesla Model X Long Range, which is rated at 371 miles in the United States. BMW said drivers would be able to add 75 miles of range in ten minutes at a fast-charging station.

BMW said the iX would be comparable in size to the current BMW X5 SUV. The dashboard will be a sweeping, curved screen.

The electric iX will enter a fast-growing field of battery-powered SUVs aimed at affluent customers.

Tesla's Model X already has competition from Chinese startup Nio, and General Motors' Cadillac brand recently unveiled a mid-size electric SUV called the Lyriq, expected to launch in 2022. Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have electric premium models in the works.

Ford Motor's Mustang Mach-E is aiming for a slice of the performance enthusiast market that BMW defined decades ago. Ford said on Monday it intended to add a second model built on the foundations of the Mach-E.

REUTERS

Transport

