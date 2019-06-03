You are here

Home > Transport

BMW's US$1b factory caught in Mexican standoff

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Munich

PRESIDENT Donald Trump's vow to impose a 5 per cent tariff on Mexican goods comes just in time to hit exports from a US$1 billion BMW AG factory that opens in the country this week.

A swathe of the 3-Series sedans to be made at the plant in San Luis Potosi are destined for US dealers. Higher duties mean a hard choice for the Bavarian carmaker - raise sticker prices or take the hit to profits on its best-selling model.

It's not the kind of calculation executives were expecting to make when they chose to build BMW's first factory in Mexico, with its low labour costs and zero duties on exports to the world's second-biggest car market. The tariffs will take effect on June 10, the US President said in a Twitter post on Thursday night.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It's another blow for a company whose sales are flat this year as German rivals challenge its dominance of the premium car segment, pushing profits to decade-lows. BMW spent years surfing on demand for prestige vehicles among China's emerging middle class, leaving it brutally exposed as Washington and Beijing erect new tariff barriers in an escalating trade dispute.

The Mexican factory is expected to account for one-fifth of BMW's North American production. BMW currently produces most of its cars for North America in South Carolina but leans heavily on components imported from Mexico. It bought US$2.5 billion worth of parts from Mexican suppliers in 2015.

BMW is now expected to ramp up its Mexico output slower than originally planned, said Juergen Pieper, head of automotive research at Bankhaus Metzler.

In a research note on Friday, Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said the tariffs could be a "major blow" for BMW and other carmakers. "MAGA clearly does not stand for 'Make Auto Great Again'," he wrote. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Airlines urge regulators to work together on lifting 737 MAX ban

Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over tariff row

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Japan Airlines looks to deepen partnership with Malaysia Airlines

Is there finally a fix for Boeing?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

Jun 3, 2019
Opinion

US Treasury 'monitoring list': The S'pore puzzle

Jun 3, 2019
ASEAN Business

Malaysia facing shortage of talent for digital banking push: Hays

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening