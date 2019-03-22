You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing 737 Max to get new warning light: industry source

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 6:53 AM

lwx_boeing_220319_37.jpg
Boeing's 737 Max aircraft will be outfitted with a warning light for malfunctions in the anti-stall system suspected in October's fatal crash in Indonesia, an industry source told AFP.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Boeing's 737 Max aircraft will be outfitted with a warning light for malfunctions in the anti-stall system suspected in October's fatal crash in Indonesia, an industry source told AFP.

Known as a "disagree light," this safety feature, which had previously been optional, will become standard and is among the modifications the company will present to US authorities and clients in the coming days, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Neither the Lion Air aircraft which crashed in Indonesia, nor the Ethiopian Airlines jet which crashed this month, had such a warning light, the source said.

Modifications are in the final stages but Boeing wants to be certain this meets the expectations of regulators and customers, the person said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Boeing offered no comment when contacted by Boeing.

The warning light will be activated if sensors transmit incorrect data to the plane's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which is intended to detect and correct stalls by reducing the aircraft's pitch.

Preliminary results in the investigation into October's Lion Air crash in Indonesia indicate an "angle of attack" sensor, which feeds data to the MCAS, had malfunctioned.

But despite malfunctioning, the sensor continued transmitting data to the plane's onboard electronics, including the MCAS.

That system takes control of the aircraft, pointing its nose downward, even if the pilot resists, so long as the system is not deactivated, something the Lion Air crew did not know.

US and Ethiopian authorities have said this month's crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 near Addis Ababa bore "similarities" to the Lion Air crash in October.

The Ethiopian Airlines crash left 157 people dead and led to the global grounding of 737 Max aircraft.

A criminal investigation is currently underway in the United States, with authorities reportedly scrutinizing how the plane received safety certification from US aviation regulators.

AFP

Transport

One year on, Skoda chalks up record sales and is launching mobile app for drivers

Boeing faces growing pressure in Washington over 737 Max crashes

Two Singapore consortia to develop, trial driverless road cleaning vehicles

Volkswagen charges ahead with EU battery alliance

Nissan cuts China sales outlook as car market sputters

Two Singapore consortia to develop, trial driverless road cleaning vehicles

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

BT_20190322_VTTEMBUSU_3731202.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners launching several funds totalling 1b yuan

BT_20190322_VISICC22_3731124.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SICC aims to raise awareness of the circular economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening