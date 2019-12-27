You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing advisor on MAX litigation to retire

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 6:44 AM

nz_boeing_271219.jpg
Boeing announced on Thursday that a special counselor for litigation on the two 737 MAX crashes would retire at the end of 2019, the latest departure at the troubled aerospace giant.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Boeing announced on Thursday that a special counselor for litigation on the two 737 MAX crashes would retire at the end of 2019, the latest departure at the troubled aerospace giant.

J. Michael Luttig, 65, who has since May 1 been managing legal matters connected to the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes and advised on strategic matters, informed the board of his plans to retire, the company said in a news release.

Mr Luttig had previously worked as general counsel at Boeing, before shifting into the special advisor role.

Brett Gerry, who was tapped as general counsel in May, will assume Mr Luttig's portfolio, a Boeing spokesman said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Boeing has been in crisis mode since March, when the MAX was grounded following the second of the two crashes that together killed 346 people.

SEE ALSO

737 Max still grounded, but Boeing is ready to allay public's concern about its safety

On Monday, Boeing ousted chief executive Dennis Muilenburg and replaced him with longtime board member David Calhoun.

Other top executives in communications and commercial airlines have also exited the company in recent months.

Mr Luttig joined Boeing after serving 15 years on the US Court of Appeals. He also worked at the White House under former President Ronald Reagan.

AFP

Transport

German union vow new Lufthansa strike 'in coming days'

737 Max still grounded, but Boeing is ready to allay public's concern about its safety

Toronto's symbolic old streetcars to leave the rails end-Dec

Top Nissan executive to abruptly leave for Electric Motor maker

Emirates airline says president to step down

Boeing document dump shows 'disturbing' picture on 737 MAX: official

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 06:56 AM
Consumer

Rain keeps UK Boxing Day shoppers at home

[LONDON] UK shoppers sheltered at home on Thursday, with the numbers hitting post-Christmas sales set to drop...

Dec 27, 2019 06:54 AM
Life & Culture

Legendary German tenor Peter Schreier dies aged 84

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German singer and conductor Peter Schreier, widely regarded as one of the leading lyric tenors...

Dec 27, 2019 06:51 AM
Consumer

New Zealand's Metlifecare agrees to NZ$1.49b buyout, says market regulator

[BENGALURU] Metlifecare has agreed to be acquired in a deal that values the retirement village operator at NZ$1.49...

Dec 27, 2019 06:48 AM
Transport

German union vow new Lufthansa strike 'in coming days'

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] A German cabin crew union said on Thursday it would call a fresh strike at Lufthansa "in the...

Dec 27, 2019 06:42 AM
Stocks

Buenos Aires: Stock exchange soars after Argentine economic measures

[BUENOS AIRES] The Buenos Aires stock exchange rose by almost six percent on Thursday as a package of economic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly